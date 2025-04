Leading Italian shipbroker Aldo Frullo has died, aged 78.

The veteran shipbroker was founder of Naples-based Unitramp Shipbrokers.

He remained chief executive and ran the firm together with his son and general manager, Vincenzo Frulio.

Frulio’s death was announced in a tribute on Unitramp’s LinkedIn page where he was praised as “the most extraordinary of leaders and at same time a father”.