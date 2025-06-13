The former CEO of British shipping-to-seafood company J&J Denholm has been named as the new chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.

John Denholm, who currently holds the vice-chairmanship role, will take the place of incumbent Emanuele Grimaldi in June next year, who will have served four years in the role, the shipowner body said on Friday.

The appointment comes at a time of change, with Guy Platten also handing over as secretary general after seven years in charge of the influential body.