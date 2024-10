The Latsis family agreed on Tuesday to buy a 10% stake in the company operating Greece’s busiest toll road, in the latest demonstration of rising Greek shipping fortunes capturing a widening part of the country’s economy.

The family office controlled by Latsco Shipping principal Marianna Latsis spent an unidentified, but certainly considerable, amount to become the second-biggest shareholder of Attiki Odos — the ring road hugging Athens.