Claus Winter Graugaard of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping died from a sudden illness on 30 July. He was 51 years old.

“Claus was widely recognised as a pivotal leader both at the Center and in the broader maritime industry,” the centre said in a statement.

“Since joining the Center’s leadership team in January 2021, he has played an integral role in serving as chief technology officer — onboard vessel solutions.

“Claus was widely respected for his professionalism, dedication and relentless drive in advancing the maritime industry’s transition to a sustainable future,” the statement said.

Winter Graugaard was educated as a naval architect and marine engineer at the Technical University of Denmark and the University of Strathclyde.

He embarked on a distinguished career in the shipping industry, with significant tenures at DNV and J Lauritzen, where he led strategic projects and global operations.

He was actively involved with the Danish Shipowners’ Association and served on the boards of Star Management Associates and Axis Offshore.

During his time at the Center, he led the onboard vessel solutions team to impressive achievements.

“Guided and supported by our partner organisations, his leadership contributed significantly to advancing the feasibility of decarbonising shipping,” the centre said.

“His work included developing new ship designs, solutions for converting the existing fleet and new ways of operating with high levels of safety and efficiency.

“As we grieve, we find solace in knowing that Claus’ final days were spent doing what he loved most: travelling in a beautiful place with his wife and daughters and riding his bike. Our thoughts and support go out to Claus’ family, friends and professional network.”