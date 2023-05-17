Laure Baratgin is one of the most important people in dry bulk shipping. As head of commercial operations at Australian mining giant Rio Tinto, she oversees a shipping portfolio tasked with moving 315m tonnes of dry commodities each year.

Transporting such a vast volume of cargo across the world’s oceans requires a fleet of about 250 bulkers ranging from newcastlemaxes and capesizes to panamaxes, supramaxes and handies.

Rio Tinto owns 17 of these, while the rest are chartered long-term, period and spot.