Mark Dickinson, general secretary of Nautilus International, has been elected president of the UK’s Trades Union Congress.

During his one-year term he will also chair the general council and executive committee.

Speaking after his election at the annual conference in Brighton, Dickinson said: “It is an honour to be elected TUC president, and I wish to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to my fellow general council members for placing their trust in me.