Shipping companies are not backing off their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, even if they come under fire, experts said at a US industry conference.

“We’ve spent the last three or four months considering what’s going on around the world when it comes to DEI and how it’s impacting the maritime sector in particular,” said Heidi Heseltine, Diversity Study Group founder and chief executive, during a panel at the Connecticut Maritime Association conference on Thursday.