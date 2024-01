Norway’s Gjelsten Herlofsen law firm is expanding with a new partner.

Christian Bjortuft Ellingsen has joined the Oslo-based shipping and offshore outfit from Simonsen Vogt Wiig.

“Christian has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer with contracts and litigation in the maritime, transport and energy industry, and will be a significant addition to our team,” Gjelsten Herlofsen said.