Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) has emerged as the top-ranked shipowner among the city state’s best places to work.

Now in its fifth year, Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 ranks the top 250 companies and institutions in the city-state with at least 200 employees across 27 industries.

The Japanese liner giant was one of six maritime-related companies to feature in the survey, which was compiled by state-owned newspaper The Straits Times and German data firm Statista.