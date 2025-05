Panagiota Chrysanthi made headlines last September when she was appointed chief executive of Andriaki Shipping, a traditional Greek tanker owner.

She offered the rare example of a female executive rising to the top of a big shipping firm after a slow, organic rise through the ranks.

When Chrysanthi began her career in shipping with Andriaki as a cadet in 1996, there were still companies with an official policy excluding women at sea.