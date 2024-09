Cypriot shipowner and fund manager Pelagic Partners is setting up shop in London with a new company to help bridge the financing gap in shipping.

Pelagic Capital will be launched in Mayfair under the leadership of executive director Tobias Backer, who founded Oaktree Capital Management-sponsored alternative finance provider Fleetscape Capital in 2017.

The new venture is designed to help Pelagic Partners build a dedicated credit fund and expand into future projects, the company said.