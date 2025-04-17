Yianni (John) Papapetros, co-founder of Greek shipping law firm PPT Legal and confidant to major owners such as Angeliki Frangou, died after a long battle with cancer shortly after his 65th birthday.

According to an announcement to clients, Papapetros passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

“In keeping true to his way, he faced his final challenge with courage, grace and quiet strength,” the statement said.

The Piraeus-based firm described Papapetros as a visionary in maritime law.

As head of PTT Legal’s shipping and finance practice, his advice was often sought by prominent industry figures and banks.

Frangou’s Navios Europe transaction was one of the deals with which Papapetros made his mark.

He is succeeded as PTT Legal’s head of shipping by Dimitris Manolopoulos, who has been with the firm since 2009.

“He was a mentor to many of us and a guiding force in shaping the values and culture of our firm,” PTT Legal said.

Papapetros was born and raised in Agrinio, an agricultural town in western Greece, to tobacco entrepreneur Petros Papapetros and his wife Kiki Kavvadia.

His academic brilliance shone early: he was the second-best student in his class nationwide to be admitted to Athens Law School. He later completed his masters in maritime law at UCL in London.

PPT Legal, the company he co-founded with Milto Papangelis, Alexandra Tatagia and other partners, is one of the largest law firms in Greece and was formerly known as Vgenopoulos & Partners.

A former vice chairman of the maritime committee of the International Bar Association, Papapetros was a frequent speaker at events and author of numerous articles in financial and maritime law journals.

A funeral service will be held on 22 April in Piraeus, at Agios Spyridon Church by Akti Miaouli, followed by burial on Hydra island, where Papapetros used to be an active member of the community.

As a sign of his attachment to the island, his family suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the local Kouloureio Hospital — Panagia Faneromeni.

“Yianni’s presence will be deeply missed, but the impact of his life and work will continue to guide and inspire us,” PTT Legal said.