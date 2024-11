Expanding UK shipowner Purus has beefed up its management team again with a new chief commercial officer.

Hakon Vevang has been recruited from John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer-backed offshore wind vessel player Edda Wind, where he has held the same role since 2021.

“In this strategic role, Hakon will oversee the commercial chartering and sale-and-purchase operations for both our gas and offshore wind divisions,” Purus said.