About 15% of executive leadership positions in shipping companies are held by women, according to maritime recruitment specialist Spinnaker.

The UK-based consultants told TradeWinds that its data, taken from 88 global shipping companies that participated in the company’s annual salary survey, shows a slight improvement on the 2021 figure, which revealed just 11% of women in C-suite positions.

These include women in chief executive, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, chief commercial officer, chief technical officer, chief people officer, chief information officer and chief environmental officer roles.