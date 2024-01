Marc Saverys might be lucky to have his sons carry on in the family shipping business.

But arguably the toughest question at Euronav and CMB.TECH capital markets day on 12 January was related to corporate governance.

What would investors think about three family members on the soon-to-be merged Belgian company’s five-man board?

It was a question which Euronav chief executive officer Alexander Saverys was ready for.