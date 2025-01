Hong Kong-listed Seacon Shipping Group is building up its tanker business in Europe with the hire of a former freight trader from an oil major.

Egest Barbullushi, previously at ExxonMobil, has been recruited by the Chinese shipowner and will be based in Athens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Egest Barbullushi, whose exceptional expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our tanker division”, said Seacon Shipping.