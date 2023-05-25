Australian mining company South32’s head of shipping Su Yin Anand gave some poignant advice to the shipping industry as she took her final bow on Singapore’s shipping conference circuit before moving into the aluminium sector.

Participating on a dry-bulk panel at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum held in Singapore on Thursday in which industry leaders discussed the impacts of geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks, and decarbonisation on the sector, Anand said the industry needs to invest more in its people.

“I think the biggest challenge for this industry is what can we do in order to upskill our current workforce, and what can we do in order to attract and retain talent to the industry,” she said.