The 10 highest-paid chief executive officers in the shipping industry with publicly disclosed pay packages reeled in $108m in combined salary, bonuses and other variable compensation in 2024.

The figure marks an increase of $19.5m in the same CEOs’ remuneration on the year before, according to a TradeWinds analysis of annual reports and other securities filings across maritime.

Half of that was made by just one chief executive, Carnival Corp’s Josh Weinstein, mostly as a $12.7m