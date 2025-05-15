Singapore’s Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) is set to gain a new chief executive as incumbent Teo Eng Dih prepares to move on to a new ministerial role.

Teo will relinquish his position at the maritime regulator on 15 June to become the Ministry of Transport’s deputy secretary of special duties.

His designated successor at the MPA is Ang Wee Keong, the assistant chief executive of international at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory body that regulates the infocomm and media sectors.