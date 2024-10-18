The Singapore Shipping Association has hired a new executive director to replace Michael Phoon, who stepped down in August after 10 years.

A 25-year maritime and logistics veteran, Chun How Loh takes up his role on 18 November.

He previously worked at logistics firm JAS Worldwide in Shanghai as area general manager for central and northern China.

Before that, he was an executive at APL Logistics in Vietnam.

SSA said in a post on LinkedIn that Loh’s “broad expertise spans the entire supply chain, including liner shipping, oil tanker operations, ship agencies, as well as 3PL [third-party logistics] and forwarding services” and he has an extensive record in local and international markets.

“His deep insights into the industry’s challenges and opportunities will enable SSA to effectively engage with its key stakeholders and collaborate closely with government agencies to further promote the interests of its members,” it added.

Loh has been described by colleagues as “very switched on”, “motivating” and “jovial”, as well as a “phenomenal leader”.

Phoon, a newcomer to shipping when he was recruited to lead the SSA in 2014, was said to have resigned to pursue new interests and opportunities.

Among the challenges Loh will face are maritime security in the Singapore Strait, shadow fleet activity in the region and maintaining the city-state as a key shipping hub.