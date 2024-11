Shipbroking group SSY has hired sale-and-purchase specialist Clarence Lowe for its office in Singapore.

Lowe joins from Avalon Shipbrokers, a local broking shop that specialises in S&P business.

A Singaporean, Lowe has been in the S&P industry for around 14 years, of which almost eight years were spent at Avalon and the rest at Cleaves Securities and Team Shipbrokers.