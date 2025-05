Mirth, merriment and mingling were themes at law firm Stephenson Harwood’s annual Maritime Trade and Offshore client party.

Guests sampled locally brewed gin and beer, champagne-blended cocktails and an assortment of wines while enjoying succulent roasted duck, among other canapes served.

Stephenson Harwood also had cause to celebrate: its advisory work on seven deals was recognised at Marine Money’s annual 2024 Ship Finance “Deals of the Year” Awards, announced on 2 May.