Su Yin Anand, a regular face on Singapore’s conference and shipping circuit, is stepping down from her role as head of shipping at Australian miner South32.

After two years in the role, she will be moving to South32’s aluminium business for what she described on a LinkedIn post as “new opportunities and challenges”.

“And so it goes, all good things must ultimately come to an end in order for better things to happen,” she said via her social media account.