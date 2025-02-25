Singapore ship manager Synergy Marine Group is boosting its support for the Mercy Ships charity.

Synergy wants to improve healthcare access and seafarer welfare by starting a new collaboration to include maritime technical support, medical teleconsultations and awareness initiatives.

The two operations already work together in Denmark, with Synergy providing help from its European hub in Orestad, Copenhagen.

Synergy believes it can allow Mercy Ships Denmark to work more efficiently, allowing better coordination in recruiting volunteers and supporting life-saving medical missions aboard the hospital ships Africa Mercy and Global Mercy.

“This strengthened bond further reinforces both organisations’ dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable communities and ensuring sustainable access to critical healthcare services,” the manager said.

Synergy founder and chairman Rajesh Unni added: “Our help will extend beyond administrative support — we will actively drive awareness and fundraising initiatives to assist with the life-saving work of Mercy Ships.

“Additionally, the panel of doctors which supports Synergy seafarers will provide follow-up teleconsultations for Mercy Ships medical missions, ensuring continued care for patients in need.”

Unni described the charity’s commitment to medical resilience during the Covid pandemic as “remarkable”.

“The pandemic also exposed stark humanitarian injustices — while the world relied on shipping for essential goods, seafarers were denied medical access, the right to return home and, in some very disturbing cases, even a dignified burial,” Unni said.

“As a seafarer myself I am unable to accept this, even four years later. We must not let it happen again.

“By upscaling our support for Mercy Ships, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that healthcare and humanitarian aid reach those who need it most, including the very people who keep global trade moving,” he said.

Charlotte Norholm Dyhr, secretary general of Mercy Ships’ Danish operation, said the new initiative is a tremendous benefit.

“We feel its impact every day. It supports our mission of recruiting volunteers and providing free surgeries to thousands of people each year aboard our two hospital ships, Africa Mercy and Global Mercy,” she added.

Since its founding in 1978, Mercy Ships has performed more than 117,000 life-saving procedures, including tumour removals, reconstructive surgeries and cleft-lip repairs.

It has also trained more than 54,300 local medical professionals in surgery, nursing and biomedical sciences, as well as providing basic healthcare education to nearly 272,000 people, empowering communities by giving essential health knowledge.

The hospital ships are staffed by 1,000 volunteer seafarers and medical professionals from 60 countries.