Navios Group’s top US executive has retired after 45 years with the company.

Ted Petrone, who serves as vice chairman of New York-listed Navios Maritime Partners, announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he changed his job description to “retired investor”.

He described his retirement as a “fond farewell” from a company where he started as an assistant vessel operator in 1980, more than two decades before Greek shipowner Angeliki Frangou acquired the former US Steel subsidiary and listed it in New York.