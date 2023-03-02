Senior management from Torvald Klaveness were in Singapore this week to promote their maritime decarbonisation efforts to customers old and new.

The city-state’s famous Raffles Hotel was the venue for the event that attracted a combination of charterers and shipowners and follows on from a similar event held in London in December.

Among the guests were prominent cargo interests such as Cargill, Vitol and Australian miner South32, while top shipping names included the likes of TCC Group, Global Marketing Systems and Eddie Steamship.