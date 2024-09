Swiss commodities giant Trafigura is increasing the length of time staff have to work out their notice after a string of departures.

Reuters cited multiple sources as saying contracts will have a minimum notice period of six months, while the maximum could be a year.

The date of the change is not known, but the report said the new rules apply to existing workers and new recruits, depending on their seniority in the group, which is also a charterer and shipowner.