Charalambos Mylonas, one of the biggest shipowners of Cyprus and former chairman of its shipowners’ union, has died.

The founder of Athens and Nicosia-based Transmed Shipping “contributed greatly to the growth of the Cyprus ship registry and leaves an indelible mark”, said Marina Hadjimanolis, the country’s deputy minister in charge of shipping.

Mylonas’ company celebrated its 50th anniversary a few months ago.