Transport Capital has made yet another high-profile new hire, this time recruiting HBC Hamburg Bulk Carriers’ former chief financial officer Tom Zachariassen.

Zachariassen joins the Philip Clausius-led shipping and aviation asset management, loan financing consultancy and asset brokerage firm as its head of South and South East Asia. He has been tasked with business development and growing the company in the region.

Transport Capital described Zachariassen as bringing with him “broad industry knowledge within capital-intensive and cyclical industries”, as well as an extensive track record in origination, structuring, syndication, and documentation of structured credit facilities, corporate finance, merger & acquisitions, and treasury risk management.