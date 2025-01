US President-elect Donald Trump said he wouldn’t rule out military force to take back control of the Panama Canal.

The statement ratcheted up rhetoric over the US-built waterway, which has seen the incoming American leader complain of high tolls and favouritism toward China.

The comment came during a press conference in which a reporter asked Trump whether he could assure the world that he would not use military or economic coercion against Panama or Greenland, which he wants to acquire.