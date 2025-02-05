The UK Chamber of Shipping has unveiled its first award for encouraging careers within maritime, in particular, among the youth.

The group gave its inaugural Careers at Sea Ambassador of the Year Award to Claire Hogan for her “unwavering commitment to promoting career pathways in the maritime industry, particularly to young people through school and youth group visits”, according to the chamber.

Hogan, a safety, health, environment and quality officer at Boskalis Marine Services, was presented with the award by former president Graham Westgarth at the chamber’s annual dinner this week in front of more than 700 attendees.

“I love talking about the maritime industry and the wealth of opportunities it holds for our young people, and I am very proud of my own career at sea,” Hogan said during her acceptance speech.

Growing up in Cornwall as the daughter of a marine pilot, Hogan followed in her brother’s footsteps by joining the merchant navy aged 19.

She spent 12 years at sea, working on container ships and later cross-channel ferries, before returning ashore to start a family.

Hogan added: “I can see the impact of school visits and implore everyone to visit just one school or youth group a year and tell them your own story. You never know who you will inspire.”

She attended numerous events last year in a bid to support and inspire the next generation of seafarers.

Her career on land has also involved working in vessel traffic services, operations, and as a navigation instructor for Cadets.

Merchant Navy Training Board director Kathryn Neilson said at the event: “Claire’s dedication, passion and tireless efforts to promote careers at sea have set a benchmark for others to follow.

“Her work not only inspires the next generation of maritime professionals but also highlights the vital opportunities within this dynamic and rewarding industry.”

Minister pledge

Also speaking at the gala, maritime minister Mike Kane pledged that the UK government would continue to back the sector to ensure it remained “the best in the world”.

Maritime minister Mike Kane at the UK Chamber of Shipping annual gala dinner. Photo: Harmit Kambo/UK Chamber of Shipping

Meanwhile, the chamber’s CEO, Rhett Hatcher, said that while he welcomed the minister championing the industry, the delivery on particular agendas would ultimately prove the government’s commitment to “long-term sustainable growth in our sector”.

Those key agendas include the delivery of the long-awaited Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy, the extension of the UK Emissions Trading System to maritime, and the development of the government’s longer-term Maritime Growth Strategy, expected later this year.

The Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy, previously known as the Clean Maritime Plan, is expected to be issued “soon”, the chamber told TradeWinds.

The chamber’s current president, JB Rae-Smith, also called on the government to drive action on these shared ambitions, through creating the necessary conditions and framework to make the UK “the most attractive destination for shipping business”.