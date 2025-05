Billionaire Idan Ofer has added £5.16bn ($6.4bn) to his wealth in a single year, as John Fredriksen and the Reuben Brothers also became richer in 2024.

That is according to The Sunday Times’ annual Rich List, a ranking of the wealthiest people in the UK.

Ofer, the Israeli-born owner of Eastern Pacific Shipping, achieved the biggest leap in wealth among maritime industry names on the list.