Greek entrepreneur Vyron Vasileiadis has just broken into shipowning with the purchase of his first vessel, expanding his core business of port reception facilities.

Acting on the advice of his brother-in-law, shipping tycoon Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Vasileiadis’ V Group of Companies purchased two modern product tankers from Italian owner Premuda.

“It has always been a dream of mine to enter shipping,” he told TradeWinds after inking his debut deal

That step came hand in hand with a landmark project to introduce a systematic maritime waste management service in the Suez Canal, signed by his wife, Erietta Kourkoulou-Latsis, the granddaughter of golden Greek John Latsis.