Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings executive chairman Hing Chao has become the latest high-profile shipowner to take a seat on the board of the Global Maritime Forum.

The shipping industry’s international sustainability-oriented not-for-profit organisation that aims to drives meaningful change across the maritime industry announced Chao’s directorship on Tuesday.

The organisation highlighted the Hong Kong-based shipowner’s “wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing sustainability, collaboration, and innovation in global shipping”.