US Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chief of Staff Robert Bryans has become the latest nuclear heavyweight to join UK-based nuclear start-up Core Power.

Bryans will join Core Power’s US team based in Washington D.C. as vice president of government relations and strategic alliances.

Described as being a senior maritime strategist and systems engineering expert, Bryans is one of several nuclear sector big guns that Core Power has brought on board as it seeks to advance nuclear energy technologies as a pathway to zero carbon shipping as its director of regulatory development.

The company said Bryans “brings unique maritime, engineering, and nuclear experience along with a vast network of connections to support Core Power’s mission in the application of advanced nuclear technology for heavy industry and transport”.

Boe said Bryans’ background and skill sets will “boost our ability to reach and educate key government and industry representatives”.

Bryans commented: “The maritime application of advanced nuclear reactors requires an important systems-of-systems framework, and I look forward to using my systems engineering background, seagoing experience, and work at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help Core Power achieve these important goals.”

Bryans served for three decades in the US Navy, commanding the most advanced warships, including an Aegis Arleigh Burke class destroyer and Ticonderoga class cruiser.

He served as the integrated air and missile defence commander for two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groups and had senior roles in systems engineering and requirement design roles in the development of ballistic missile defence systems.

Founded in 2018, Core Power has managed to achieve several key major funding and partnerships milestones in a very short space of time.

About 13 Japanese companies put $80m into Core Power, including shipbuilders Onomichi Dockyard and Imabari Shipbuilding.

Other participants included some of the best-known shipowners, operators, trading houses and shipping investors.

Two weeks ago, Core Power and its partners clinched a development deal with shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to work on nuclear power for shipping.

The companies will explore the use of small modular reactor (SMR) technology with US operations TerraPower and Southern Company, who have started pumped-salt operations in an integrated effects test (IET), which they described as a “major achievement in the development of fourth-generation molten salt reactor technology”.

As Core Power’s momentum for grows, the company has been ramping up its team of nuclear experts.

Last August it recruited Scott Edwards, a nuclear expert with more than 30 years of experience in the transportation of radioactive materials, to oversee to oversee liaison with flag states, regulators and class societies.

A month later the company added former US Navy chief of naval operations Admiral John Richardson, former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for environment and energy security Richard G Kidd IV, law firm Hogan Lovells partner and global energy practice leader Amy Roma and retired US Coast Guard rear admiral Joe Servidio to its advisory board, which also includes big names from shipping and academia.