Shipping will only be able to tackle the great challenges of decarbonisation and automation if it promotes the role of women, the International Maritime Organization secretary general said on Thursday.

Kitack Lim told a conference marking International Day for Women in Maritime that bosses need to foster better workplace culture and attitudes to tackle the industry’s significant gender imbalance.

“We celebrate the incredible achievement of women in the maritime industry while recognising the challenges that still lie ahead,” he said.