The White House released letters by President Donald Trump in which the US leader explained his decision to take action against the Houthis to protect shipping and American forces.

The 28 March missives to congressional leaders was released while US defence secretary Pete Hegseth was facing a second controversy over discussing military plans against the Yemeni militant group on Signal.

In twin letters to Senate president pro tempore Chuck Grassley and House speaker Mike Johnson, Trump cited navigational rights and defence of the US military as his reason for ordering Hegseth to take action against the Houthis.

“Houthi militants operating from bases in Yemen have perpetrated piratical aggressions against shipping and have continued to threaten and attack United States forces in the airspace and waters in and around Yemen,” the president wrote.

“I will no longer allow this band of pirates to threaten and attack United States forces and commercial vessels in one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.”

US forces in the Middle East have been carrying out strikes on the Houthis since 15 March.

Most recently, an airstrike hit the Ras Isa fuel port.

In his letter, Trump said he ordered Central Command, which coordinates US forces in the region, to commence large-scale strikes against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Targeting capabilities

The goal was to eliminate the militant group’s capabilities to attack US forces and commercial ships in the Red Sea and elsewhere.

“We will continue these decisive military operations until the Houthi threat to United States forces and navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea and adjacent waters has abated,” he wrote.

Pete Hegseth is US defence secretary. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0

The release came after it emerged that Hegseth had shared details on future US strikes on the Signal messaging app in a group chat that included family members and his personal attorney.

The Pentagon leader denied that the information was classified, and he lashed out at the news media for circulating old news leaked by disgruntled staffers who had been fired.

That followed earlier revelations of another Signal group chat involving national security advisor Michael Waltz that accidentally included an editor for The Atlantic and that also shared war plans.

After the latest revelations, Trump defended Hegseth.

“He is doing a great job,” the president told reporters at the White House. “Ask the Houthis how he’s doing.”