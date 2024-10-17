Affinity (Shipping) will welcome its first chief executive in the new year when clean petroleum products (CPP) broker Daniel Hockey steps up to the new role on 1 January.

Well-known in the shipbroking sector, Hockey has been described to TradeWinds as “a fixing machine”, “well regarded”, “very smart” and with “the market in the palm of his hand”.

However, since Affinity managing partner Richard Fulford-Smith named Hockey as his successor to lead the brokerage, many of those in the wider shipping industry have been asking who he is.