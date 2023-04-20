It is one of the most influential positions in global shipping. Yet is also one of the most freighted with criticism — even cynicism — from inside and outside the industry.
The secretary general of the International Maritime Organization may carry the lustre of leadership, but he or she also carries a heavy burden of office.
This article is part of TW+. To mark the 10th anniversary of TradeWinds’ magazine, we’re looking forward rather than back to find out what is in store for shipping in the next few years.