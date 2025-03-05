More than 50 attendees joined the largest gathering yet of the Women in Green Shipping (WiGS) grouping for the first meeting of 2025 in London.

Krishna Ruparelia, head of operations for SGMF who founded WiGs over five years ago, said many more joined the event online from countries including Singapore, Brazil, Japan and Croatia.

Held ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, the event was hosted by Mitsui OSK Lines (Europe & Africa), and its focus was “inspiration for an inclusive and sustainable maritime industry”.

Ruparelia said attendees shared stories of support, determination and resilience, highlighting the impact of strong networks and mentorship.

She referenced a particularly moving story from two friends who met at maritime college over 20 years ago and have continued to support each other through every stage of their lives and careers — at sea and now on shore.

Ruparelia said another inspiring moment came from a Paralympic athlete, who shared her journey to winning a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, demonstrating the power of perseverance and dedication.

The WiGS guest speaker, Mariana Noceti from the International Maritime Organization, provided insights into its Women in Maritime programme, which promotes gender equality in the maritime industry.

Noceti introduced two new training initiatives launching in 2025 — a leadership and empowerment training course for women, particularly those from developing countries, and a public speaking masterclass aimed at enhancing confidence and visibility in industry discussions. The latter is available to those registered on the Maritime Speakers Bureau.

Ruparelia said SGMF — formerly the Society of Gas as a Marine Fuel — remains committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in the maritime sector and will continue to organise these gatherings to inspire and support women in the industry.