A tentative wage agreement has reopened container and vehicle terminals on the Atlantic Seaboard and Gulf Coast ended their strike that paralysed container and vehicle terminals for three days.

Neither the International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA) or the employers group have detailed the deal, which extended an existing contract until January.

But sources told various media outlets that the ILA has agreed with the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) to a $4-per-hour raise each year for the six-year contract.