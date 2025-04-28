Drone footage has captured the damage at an Iranian port after a deadly explosion rocked the facility.

The death toll has now risen to 70 people after the Saturday blast at the port of Shahid Rajaee in Bandar Abbas, and an investigative committee has blamed the blast on safety failures, according to Iranian state-run media outlets.

Drone footage published by The Guardian and other news organisations shows row upon row of crumpled and charred container stacks.

Smoke continues to billow from the containers in the video, and flames could still be seen.

Authorities said on Monday that the fire has now been extinguished.

The explosion hit the terminal about 9:00 am GMT on Saturday.

A committee set up to investigate the incident has concluded that “failure to observe safety principles and passive defence standards” was a factor in the explosion and fire, according to state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Earlier on Monday, TradeWinds reported that the death toll had risen to 40 people, but the scale of the devastation has since worsened.

Injuries

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of the crisis management organisation in Hormozgan province, said some 1,000 people have been injured, according to Iran’s PressTV.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed interior minister Eskandar Momeni to oversee the relief efforts at the site, according to PressTV.

He said on Sunday night that the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

Broadcaster CNN has reported that the port has seen imports of a key chemical used for fuelling Iran’s ballistic missile programme in February and March.