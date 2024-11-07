A UK port charity has launched its annual Christmas parcel appeal aimed at lifting the spirits of seafarers visiting the port over the festive season.

The Liverpool Seafarers Centre is calling on individuals and businesses to donate items for gift parcels, which will be distributed to seafarers during the holiday season — a time that can be particularly challenging for those away from their families.

John Wilson, chief executive of the centre, said: “Long periods away from family, combined with the immense pressures of their demanding jobs, can lead to feelings of anxiety and depression.

“By providing them with a warm, welcoming space at our seafarers centre and thoughtful Christmas gifts, we can offer them much-needed support during this special time of year.”

As one of the world’s major ports, Liverpool plays a crucial role in facilitating trade routes spanning from the Americas to Asia.

The port handles around 900,000 teu of cargo annually, which includes containers, bulkers for coal and grain and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, such as cars and trucks.

According to the charity, the seafarers who navigate these transatlantic and international waters are “the backbone of the global economy, ensuring the movement of essential goods and commodities as well as all the presents that you’ll find under the tree this Christmas”.

Therefore, the centre believes it is vital to extend its local hospitality to those who “work tirelessly at sea”.

“Seafarers often spend months away from their families and loved ones, facing isolation and loneliness, as well as challenging working conditions such as the constant threat of piracy,” the centre said.

“By donating items to their Christmas parcels, local businesses and individuals can help remind these maritime workers that they are not forgotten and that their well-being matters.”

The centre is seeking donations such as toiletries, confectionery, warm clothing, stocking fillers or donations towards purchasing these items.

The charity aims to top last year’s target of 1,000 gift bags, which were distributed to visiting seafarers from across the world throughout December.

Liverpool Seafarers Centre gives front-line support to 50,000 seafarers passing through the Port of Liverpool each year.

To donate items, email: admin@liverpoolseafarerscentre.org or post donations to: Liverpool Seafarers Centre, 20 Crosby Road South, Liverpool, Merseyside, L22 1RQ