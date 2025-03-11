A draft order under consideration by US President Donald Trump has proposed an array of tariffs and fees in a bid to bolster the US maritime sector in the face of Chinese dominance.

But the president has yet to announce signing the order as questions emerged about whether it will be adopted.

A draft of the Make Shipbuilding Great Again Executive Order shows that the White House considered going beyond the proposals of a top trade official to impose a port fee on vessels built or operated by Chinese companies.