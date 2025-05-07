A general cargo ship came a little too close for comfort to Israeli bombs during an assault on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Tuesday.

Jets attacked the terminal in response to a Houthi missile strike near Israel’s main airport, TradeWinds reported.

Ambrey Analytics said it had seen video footage indicating that a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel was conducting port operations during the airstrikes.

The ship was moored at the berth when the missiles exploded, with blasts reported about 80 metres from the ship’s stern.

Large flames were seen engulfing the south-eastern section of the port, dedicated to bulker operations, Ambrey said.

According to local sources, port operations were suspended after the strikes. Four merchant vessels remained in the port.

Israeli Defence Forces’ officials said the terminal was targeted with 50 munitions due to its critical role as a “supply source for the Houthi terrorist regime”.

Ambrey said it was also aware of additional Israeli strikes in the city of Bajil.

The company advised crews to designate a safe muster point above the waterline and central within the accommodation block, and to retreat there when sirens are sounded.

The Israeli military said it took measures to avoid harming vessels docked at the port.

One person was killed and four others injured in the attack, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Three bulkers were also in the port at the time.

Israeli forces said their jets also hit a cement factory outside the port city. The attack followed a missile landing close to Ben Gurion airport, Israel’s busiest.

Last month, the US attacked the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa to try to stem the flow of oil to Yemen.