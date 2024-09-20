Florida’s lawmakers have provided the US state’s largest container port with a giant cheque for $23m to buy cranes from a German manufacturer and refurbish existing equipment.

Jacksonville’s JAXPORT will use the cash to purchase a new crane from Germany’s Liebherr Crane Co for its Talleyrand Marine Terminal.

The port was a customer of the European company, which manufactures its cranes in Ireland, before the government of US President Joe Biden decided to place a 25% tariff on Chinese cranes.

In fact, Florida law prevents ports from using state funding for “countries of concern” — a list that includes China.

The state cash will also allow JAXPORT to refurbish other cranes at the port.

JAXPORT said the cranes will allow it to move more cargo through the port by increasing cargo handling efficiencies.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner highlighted the investment in updating and modernising the ports system of container-handling cranes.

“As the largest container port in the state, continued investments in container cranes are important to keep Florida’s ports competitive as a global gateway, he said.

State senator Clay Yarborough was a key proponent of the new funding.

“Container cranes are one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure at a port and ensure the efficient flow of cargo that keep our local and state economies strong for businesses and residents alike,” he said.

Representative Kimberly Daniels was a key proponent in the Florida House of Representatives.

The funding brings total state spending on JAXPORT’s crane fleet to $53m, with two cranes poised to arrive in 2025.

Those cranes were also purchased from Liebherr.