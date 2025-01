Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, the head of agricultural commodities behemoth Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC), has launched a bid to buy up to 21% of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, Greece’s second-biggest terminal.

The 62-year-old Russian-born businesswoman offers to buy up to 2.116m shares in the company at €27 apiece, giving the potential deal a maximum value of €57.1m ($58.5m).

She is joined by her three sons Kyril, Maurice and Leonid.