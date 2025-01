Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group (AD Ports) has started operations at its new CMA terminal in Khalifa port, the company has announced.

The new container terminal, which will boost Khalifa port’s capacity by 23%, was developed as part of an AED 570m ($155m) joint venture with French liner giant CMA CGM.

Vehicle traffic at the port surged by 30% in the first half of 2024, a growth AD Ports credited to the addition of 90,000 square metres of enhanced storage capacity.