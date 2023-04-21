The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) has accused a dockworker union of causing further disruptions at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, though both sides have said that talks are moving forward on reaching a new labour contract.

On Thursday, the PMA said International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) dockworkers have carried out unnecessary inspections at both ports in an effort to disrupt their day-to-day activity.

“While significant progress has been achieved in coastwise contract negotiations, several key issues remain unresolved,” said the PMA, which represents 70 ocean carriers and terminal operators at 29 west coast ports in the US.