Another snag has appeared in the Hutchison Port deal, and this time round, it is Panama which has a problem.

Panama’s comptroller office is to file a lawsuit on Tuesday against officials who approved a 25-year port concession to a CK Hutchison unit in 2021, according to a Reuters report.

In 1997, Panamanian authorities awarded a 25-year port concession to Panama Ports Company (PPC), 90% owned by CK Hutchison.